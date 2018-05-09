OAKLEY, Summit County— An 18-year-old motorcyclist has been hospitalized in critical condition following a suspected road-rage episode in Summit County on Monday, authorities said.

A white Chevrolet Malibu passed a pair of motorcycles and braked abruptly in front one of the bikes as it tried to catch up to the car on state Route 32 near Oakley about 3:45 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. The bike crashed into the sedan and the 18-year-old rider was flown to University Hospital with head injuries that were critical, according to the UHP.

The white car fled. Troopers believe it may have sustained damage to the rear and are asking for help in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information is asked call Summit County dispatch: 435-615-3600.