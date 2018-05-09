Since hearing the announcement about KBYU-FM staying on the air, our hearts have felt lighter, and we have rejoiced. However, we don't want to be like the nine lepers we have read about in Luke 17 who neglected to thank their benefactor. Rather than just going on with our lives as if nothing has happened, we want to thank all those who wrote letters expressing their feelings about the decision to take the radio station off the air, and the Deseret News for publishing them.

We also want to thank Michael Dunn and the others who worked to make it possible to keep KBYU-FM on the air. Hopefully others will also fill Michael Dunn's inbox with notes of thanks. Life is beautiful, and even more so with the great radio programming we enjoy each day.

Grant and Sherry Turnblom

Orem