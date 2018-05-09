I am concerned about the current handling of the Flint, Michigan, water crisis. Not only has no effort from the American government been made to replace the dangerous lead water pipes with new copper ones (an update of about $55 million), but the small amount of aid sent to the residents of Flint in the form of bottled water and water filters has been terminated as well.

I, along with the people of Flint, would like to know what steps the United States government is taking to guarantee access to clean, lead-free water in these homes. Of course, humanitarian aid isn't free; neither is health care. Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act will cost Americans approximately $350 billion over the next 10 years, more than six times the cost necessary to replace all the lead pipes in Flint.

Our elected officials should do us all a favor: keep our health care and fix our water pipes.

Megan Steele

Ogden