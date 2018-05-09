I write this letter to Veterans Affairs critics. I am 95 years old and a WWII B-24 Bomber/Navigator veteran. I did not receive any veteran benefits until 2012 when I was outfitted with excellent hearing aids by the Veterans Health Administration in Maui.

Since I moved back to Utah in 2015, I have been cared for by their audio, dermatology and podiatry departments. Never have I encountered a situation as is shown in the video getting widespread coverage on TV and in the social media. This incident was an aberration that did happen at our local veteran’s hospital.

The father of the veteran who put his son’s hospital experience on the internet owes the staff an apology. He should have gone straight to the top management of the hospital with his complaints, not spread his frustrations out on the internet for all the world to see.

There were 16.1 million veterans from WWII, with over a million killed and wounded. In 2017, there were only 588,000 left, with 362 dying daily. Currently, there are over 20 million veterans, providing the Veterans Health Administration with a huge task. It has had serious staffing and funding problems. The Veteran’s Health Administration has made dramatic improvements in its operations in the last few years and should be applauded by us all.

Tom Godfrey

Holladay