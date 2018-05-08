I am hoping Congress can and will do something about the outrageously high cost of medicines. On the internet I find constant complaints about "Big Pharma," and I add my complaints to those.

I paid a dermatologist big bucks (on top of insurance) for a case of eczema on my arm caused by a recent surgery. The doctor found a different problem on my left hand and recommended another cream. One cost $70 for a half ounce, and the other cost $130 for a half ounce. I did the math and figured a pound of the higher-priced cream would come to $4,160. I could have bought a used car or a year's supply of food.

I am a retired schoolteacher. I am sure the CEOs of "Big Pharma" get exorbitant salaries with cars, vacation homes, big bank accounts and all the perks. The least our representatives could do is check into it. (And that is way past due.) America has become horribly corrupt, and the FDA does nothing about it.

Earl Elmont

Pleasant Grove