I have many family and friends who are Trump supporters or sympathizers. Lately, I have heard them say things like, “He’s no worse than any other president we have had.” Many of them don’t like his use of Twitter, but approve of many of his policy moves such as holding China accountable for unfair trade practices and decreasing tax rates. And the more the media runs critical stories, the more sympathetic they become.

This attitude reminds me of the Old Testament story of Jacob and Esau. The story goes that Esau, desperate for food, sells his birthright to his younger brother, Jacob, for a “mess of pottage” — trading away what is most important for short-term gratification.

An essential pillar of the United States Constitution is adherence to the rule of law. Without it, our Constitution would fall apart. As a result, it should be fiercely guarded by every citizen, even and especially the president of the United States, who has sworn an oath to defend the document. When a president acts as though he believes the Department of Justice should exist to protect him and not the law, is he defending the Constitution?

Negative political tactics are nothing new in American democracy, but is a call to jail political opponents and private citizens who criticize the president a norm we wish to encourage? Do we, as Americans, feel comfortable with a president who damages our free markets by using his Twitter feed to attack American businesses, such as Amazon? Does the United States aspire for leaders who do not prize transparency and will not release personal tax returns or divest from business holdings to prevent even the appearance of conflicts of interest as ethics experts urge?

Can democracy thrive where a president only legitimizes media that supports his point of view and his own self-interest, without fact-checks, and where he calls any story that is critical of him “fake news” and “lies”? Is urging supporters to jeer at the free press during campaign stops or calling for the government to jail reporters until they reveal their sources a precedent that will strengthen the Constitution, the very document that enshrines the role of the free press as watchdog over the powerful?

If a foreign power attempts to destabilize our election process (an indisputable fact confirmed by all of the American intelligence community), are we OK with a president who won’t acknowledge it and does little to prevent it?

Undermining the rule of law to consolidate power is seen repeatedly from dictators of banana republics and archaic monarchies (one of which we defeated in the American Revolution for this very reason). One only need look to Venezuela or Russia to see the immediate corrosive effects that occur when we forsake the rule of law in our bargain to support authoritarian politicians whose policies we like.

We cannot normalize this type of behavior, ever, from any political party it emanates. Democracy is always one generation away from extinction. It doesn’t disappear overnight, but little by little, like the proverbial frog boiling in the pot of water. Lately, I have felt like I want to ignore all that is happening in American politics in order to keep from becoming overwhelmed, but I can’t. I am concerned that much of the country is blind to what is happening. I write today to keep myself from becoming numb, and to urge my fellow citizens to turn away from the “mess of pottage” that may offer some short-term enticement but is ultimately a complete betrayal of our most important values.