April showered us with memorable photographs. Take a look at some of our favorite moments below and see the complete collection in our gallery above.

Ravell Call, Deseret News President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greet the Vargas family at the Hyde Park Visitors Center in London on Thursday, April 12, 2018. The boys are Juan David Vargas Saavedra, right, and Joseph Daniel Vargas Saavedra.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Myrna Vidal, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, views flowers while it snows at the Tulip Festival on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. Friday marked the first day of the 14th annual festival which runs through May 5 and is closed on Sundays. Myrna and her husband, Leo, made a stop at the Tulip Festival while on a road trip from their Florida home. The couple also plan to make stops at Arches, Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks on their trip.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News BYU graduate Rebecca Stonehocker, originally of Calgary, Canada, and now living in Paris, walks out of the Marriott Center following Brigham Young University's commencement ceremony Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Provo. Stonehocker said she returned to Provo for graduation. BYU is awarding nearly 6,300 degrees to graduates this week.

Adam Fondren, Deseret News Paige Holland, left, and outgoing UVU President Matthew S. Holland react when thanked for their service toward the university at the public meeting of the board of trustees where Astrid S. Tuminez is introduced as the seventh president of Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Nicholas Barlow yells out during the Utah Republican Party state convention at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Keith Robinson, who has been on the waiting list for a new kidney for several years, sits in his chair at the the Celebration of Life Donor Monument on Library Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Robinson, a veteran, took part in an Intermountain Donor Services panel discussion on organ donation and transplantation.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Dora, top, and Esther Samche read books in their beds in the living room of their home in Kumasi, Ghana, on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Josh Lane, of Midvale, performs a trick while skateboarding at the Copperview Recreation Center Skate Park on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Midvale. “It’s calming to come skate,” Lane said. “You can get out and do what you want.” He said he has been skateboarding for close to a decade.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Kash Russell, of Midway, 8, descends a slope at Brighton Ski Resort on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Brighton. Sunday marked the last day of the 2017-18 season.