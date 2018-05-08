SPANISH FORK — A male driver was killed when his truck rolled in Spanish Fork Canyon near the turnoff to Thistle via state Route 89, authorities said.

No other cars were involved in the crash that was reported about 1 p.m., said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

The black pickup rolled down an embankment, Royce said. Crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene. They have not yet released his name or age.

Investigators were seeking to determine whether speed, impairment or drowsiness played a role in the crash.

There were no witnesses, Royce said.