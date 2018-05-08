SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare's governing board has chosen its new leader.

Billionaire businesswoman Gail Miller is the new chairwoman of the hospital system's board of trustees, Intermountain announced in a Tuesday prepared statement. She is the first woman to hold the title.

Miller succeeds Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank, who stepped down following six years in the post but maintains a spot on the board as emeritus chair.

The group's 20 members are volunteers. They set policy and goals, evaluate top managers' performance and keep Utahns' best interests at the forefront, according to the statement.

Miller is the owner of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which owns the Utah Jazz and several other sports and entertainment entities. Her philanthropy and service have focused on health care, education and homelessness.

She became an Intermountain trustee in 2013 and serves on the board's executive and community relations committees.

Marc Harrison, Intermountain's president and CEO, said in the statement that Miller "has been a tremendously positive influence on our stewardship to our patients, members and communities. She is a champion of our mission and our vision to be a model health system and a beacon of hope for the people we serve."

Harrison also noted the board is grateful for Anderson's service, saying he and fellow board members set a high bar.