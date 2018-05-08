OGDEN — An Ogden man who police say offered teen girls and women a ride before sexually assaulting them in his car may have more victims across the Southwest, detectives said.

Genaro Gabino De Jesus, 42, was booked in Weber County Jail last month for investigation of kidnapping and forcible sexual abuse following an investigation by the Ogden Police Department's special victims unit, according to statement from the department Tuesday. No charges had been filed against him as of Tuesday.

Detectives say Gabino De Jesus was friendly when he approached several victims ranging in age from 14 to 29 at bus stops, parking lots and other places in Ogden. He offered them rides in a green Chevrolet Cavalier, a brown pickup truck and a 2004 white Ford Freestar van in March and on earlier, unspecified dates, police said.

He may have acted similarly in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and California, according to the statement. Police did not elaborate on the possible out-of-state reports.

On March 25, an 18-year-old woman reported to police that she had been picked up by a man in a white van who offered her a ride earlier that day and sexually assaulted her in an alley near 12th Street and Adams Avenue, according to a probable cause statement.

The woman said she asked to be let out several times but the driver would not release her hand and asked her if she would have sex in exchange for money, offering $50, $100 and $150 in broken English and mostly Spanish, the statement says. She reported the van's license plate to police.

A 14-year-old girl told police she was forced into a truck at knifepoint at Washington Boulevard and 29th Street in Ogden on an unspecified date.

"The suspect asked the victim how old she was, if she worked and if he could be her boss, showing her his wallet with $50 and $100 bills inside," and gave her his phone number, according to the statement. She said he tried to grope her but she moved away and blocked his attempts.

A 29-year-old woman told police Gabino De Jesus, her neighbor, got in her car and waved money at her as she was leaving to pick up a pizza on March 23rd, according to the statement. She thought he may have heard her talking about the meal and wanted pizza, she said, but when they returned, he kissed her neck, then sexually assaulted her, she told police, adding he mostly spoke in Spanish and had a white van and brown truck.

An officer recalled a previously closed report of a 17-year-old girl who accepted a ride from a man at a bus stop who groped her and offered her $100, according to the statement. The girl said she told the driver no but he raped her in the back of the car, the statement says.

The four women separately picked Gabino De Jesus out of a lineup, police wrote. The 17-year-old girl "started to shake when she saw the suspect's face."

Another female victim identified Gabino De Jesus as the man who followed her in his car while she walked on foot into a store in Ogden, where an employee called police. She pointed out the suspect and his car to officers, according to the statement.

Police say Gabino De Jesus has three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and has been deported four times. He was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on April 4 and was booked into Weber County Jail on April 10.

Ogden police ask anyone with information to call them at 801-629-8496.