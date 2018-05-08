It’s official: Thanos is just too strong for the “Fortnite” world.

On Tuesday, "Fortnite" and “Avengers: Infinity War” engaged in the most ambitious crossover event in history as the free-to-play, battle royale video game added an Infinity Gauntlet weapon to the matches, allowing anyone who picks it up to be immediately transformed into the “Avengers” villain, Thanos.

As the Deseret News noted, it was unclear how Thanos would be used in the game and what that meant for gamers.

Now, though, we already have a brief idea of how strong Thanos is in the “Fortnite” world. He was so strong on the first day that he wrecked gamers left and right.

In fact, the game’s developer Epic Games had to scale back his abilities. The company posted a thread on Reddit announcing the changes. Read the entire statement below.

Don’t worry, though. Thanos isn’t gone from the game yet. You can still find the gauntlet and achieve supreme power.

According to Uproxx, gamers must first choose the “Infinity Gauntlet” game mode. A meteor will then crash in the safe zone once gameplay begins. Rush to find the gauntlet. Don it and you shall become the villain and hold extra power.

“If you kill Thanos, the gauntlet will fall to the ground where it can be claimed by other players. Once it’s picked up, they become Thanos and inherit the six Infinity Stones. If the gauntlet isn’t claimed, it will crash via meteor at another random location,” according to Uproxx.

Videos of gamers playing as Thanos have already begun appearing on the internet.

It seems people are enjoying the crossover event.