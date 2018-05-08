Nicholas Foulger holds his catch during a fishing event for children with special needs at Salem Pond in Salem on Tuesday. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, along with several government, sportsmen and commercial partners — and hundreds of volunteers — helped the kids bait their hooks and catch a fish at Tuesday's event. The division was expecting about 1,000 people to attend.

