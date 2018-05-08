SALT LAKE CITY — Set against the backdrop of Utah's red rocks in Ivins, Washington County, Tuacahn Amphitheatre has hosted Broadway shows, musicals, concerts and special guests during its 23 years.

But before music and laughter filled the amphitheater near Snow Canyon, it all began with the dream of one man, whose story is captured in the documentary "Tuachan: Miracle in Padre Canyon."

"I saw this glorious backdrop of red rocks and thought, 'amphitheater!' it's made for it," Doug Stewart reflects on the YouTube video trailer. Stewart is a playwright who wrote the script for "Saturday's Warrior" and founded Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts, according to a 2010 Deseret News article.

His story is included in the new documentary that celebrates the wonder and history of the southern Utah outdoor amphitheater. Executive producers Dave and Nanette Pugsley teamed up with Dixie State University to present the story of Tuachan.

According to a news release from the Pugsleys, the goal of the film was to "document the miracle" that created Tuacahn and also "to show the positive impact that the arts have in individual lives and our community."

Although the documentary is complete, an additional $50,000 is needed to secure the right to distribute the film and share it with a wider audience.

Visit tuacahn.org/online/miracle to view the trailer and for more information on how to donate and share the miracle of Tuacahn.

