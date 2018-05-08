RIVERTON — Konrad Hildebrandt, who most recently worked as an assistant city manager in Odessa, Texas, has been hired as Riverton's new city manager.

Hildebrandt comes to Riverton with 18 years of experience as a city manager or assistant city manager, having previously worked as a city manager in both Cedar Hills in Utah County and Washington Terrace in Weber County. He began his duties April 30.

He holds a master's of public administration with an emphasis in local government and facility management, in addition to a bachelor's degree in business management and minors in international business and Portuguese, all from Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Management.