SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers should always be acknowledged for all the time they spend preparing lessons and shaping young minds, but on May 8, that recognition is more pronounced — and exciting. In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day and Teacher Appreciation Week — May 7-11 — a handful of Utah restaurants and one sports team are offering deals to honor teachers.

Chipotle — While teachers fill young minds with knowledge, Chipotle wants to fill teachers’ stomachs with burritos. On May 8, from 3 p.m. to close, teachers can buy one burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos and get one free with a faculty ID. The offer is valid in-restaurant only.

Chick-fil-A — Chick-fil-A teacher appreciation deals vary by location, but the West Valley location, 3246 S. 5600 West, is offering teachers a free chicken sandwich May 10-12 from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Check with your local Chick-fil-A to find out what specific deals they are hosting this week.

MOD Pizza — Teachers need only a school ID to get 50 percent off any pizza or salad at MOD Pizza on May 8. The restaurant has multiple locations across Utah, including Salt Lake City, Woods Cross, Murray and American Fork.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop — This week Potbelly Sandwich Shop is giving teachers a free fountain drink with the purchase of a sandwich or salad — teacher ID required. While the deal should apply to most locations in Utah (we spoke with the West Valley location), call ahead and check in with your specific location. The deal extends through May 11.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Salt Lake Bees infielder Sherman Johnson (5) makes his way to first during the Salt Lake Bees' 5-4 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. The Bees won after 11 innings of play. The Bees will hold a Teacher Appreciation Night on May 17, allowing all teachers with a valid ID to receive two complimentary seats and the option to purchase additional tickets at 50 percent off.

Salt Lake Bees — OK, so this isn’t exactly a food-related deal, but it’s such a great opportunity we thought it was worthy of inclusion. The Salt Lake Bees are celebrating teachers by hosting a Teacher Appreciation Night on May 17, when the Bees play the Sacramento River Cats. All teachers with a valid ID will receive two complimentary seats and the option to purchase additional tickets at 50 percent off. The offer is available only at the box office.