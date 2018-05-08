OGDEN — A man critically injured in a fire that investigators say was intentionally started by his live-in girlfriend has died due to his injuries, Ogden police confirmed Tuesday.

Dennis Singleton, 66, was taken off life support on Friday while surrounded by family, according to police.

The Weber County Attorney's Office will now decide whether to amend the charges already filed against Kristilynn Thompson, 56, to homicide.

On May 1, firefighters from Ogden and Roy responded to an apartment complex at 2638 Adams Ave. Officials found Thompson, who said her boyfriend had "locked her out of the apartment," according to charging documents. In response, she said she kicked out a window and "lit a blanket on fire through the window, which in turn ignited the sofa, and eventually engulfed the apartment."

Weber County Sheriff's Office Kristilynn Thompson

Singleton was pulled out of the house by firefighters and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the charges.

Thompson, who was holding a meth pipe when approached by investigators, according to court documents, was charged the next day in 2nd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and drug possession, a class B misdemeanor.

According to court records, Thompson has a criminal history of DUI and drug-related crimes.