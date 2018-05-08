Note: This article contains spoilers for the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” below. You’ve been warned!

Seriously. Spoilers.

Last chance!

You good? OK then, here we go.

SALT LAKE CITY — We officially know what Groot’s final words were in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

As those who have seen the film will remember, “Infinity War” ended with the villainous Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapping his fingers and killing off half of the universe’s population. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Groot is one of the people who vanishes into oblivion. In fact, most of the Guardians disappear in that scene (except for Rocket Raccoon).

Before he dies, Groot releases one final “I am Groot” to Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) before he’s gone.

It’s not always easy to translate the “I am Groot” statement. But, thankfully, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn revealed in a tweet what the teenage creature said.

“Dad” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

According to Comicbook.com, the line is “tragic for all sorts of reasons” since Groot is portrayed as a smart aleck teenager in “Infinity War.”

“When the character shows up in the film, he’s dwelling in teenage adolescence and reveling in his moodiness,” according to ComicBook.com. “He sasses Star-Lord and even gives Rocket the side-eye on occasion, but he still loves his family deep down in his roots. And, now, it looks like Rocket is left on Earth to grieve the loss of his friends, his family and his son.”

Is this the final interaction between Groot and Rocket Raccoon? We’ll have to wait and see when the untitled “Avengers 4” film drops in May 2019.