SALT LAKE CITY — Leslie Anderson, curator of European, American and regional art at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, has won a national Award for Excellence from the Association of Art Museum Curators for her re-envisioning of the museum’s American and regional art galleries.

“American and Regional Art: Mythmaking & Truth-Telling” is one of four curatorial projects in North America recognized in the exhibitions category. Sixteen honorees from a group of 174 nominees were recognized for groundbreaking new scholarship and excellence in curatorial achievements in both exhibitions and publications.

Anderson’s fellow honorees include curators from the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Institution’s American Art Museum and National Museum of African Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, among others.

Anderson, who joined the museum’s staff in June 2015, re-envisioned the American and regional galleries as part of the museum’s 2016–17 remodeling project, which included reinstallation of nearly every permanent collection gallery.

She researched the collection extensively, identifying new objects and narratives, and orchestrated a reinstallation that situates regional art within the broader context of American art through the story of westward expansion. The new galleries tell a more complete, more nuanced story, integrate work by native and other underrepresented artists, and feature new label texts and full Spanish translations.

The awards were announced May 6 at the Musee d’Art Contemporain Montreal at the association’s annual conference.

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts is located on the University of Utah campus in the Marcia and John Price Museum Building at 410 Campus Center Drive. For more information about the museum, visit umfa.utah.edu.