SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Board of Health has announced the winners of its first Air Quality Ally awards.

The board and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams presented the awards to four recipients in three categories — individual, business and school for making specific, tangible efforts to improve air quality through personal practices, implementing policy change or engaging in advocacy and awareness.

The winners include Cindy Boyer of Sandy, Catalyst magazine, and Canyons and Jordan school districts.

Boyer, a strong voice for air quality in the PTA at Altara Elementary, was honored for spearheading an initiative to curb car idling. Her leadership prompted Canyons School District to install no idling signs at each of its 43 schools and convinced Sandy to adopt a no-idling ordinance.

Catalyst magazine was honored for publishing dozens of local air quality stories each year and encouraging its employees to enact changes to live a clean-air lifestyle. The magazine has also hosted a Clean Air Solutions Fair for the past five years and has raised money to improve air quality through its Clean Air Solutions Fund.

Canyons School District was honored for becoming the first Utah school district to go idle-free. The district also issues a yearly Clean Air Challenge, incentivizing families to conserve gas, walk or bike to school, and carpool.

Jordan School District was honored for its $1.7 million investment in 111 compressed natural gas buses. Buses powered by compressed natural gas decrease each bus’ particulate matter emissions by 40 percent to 86 percent.