SALT LAKE CITY — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act, the Bureau of Land Management’s Salt Lake field office is offering an auto tour of the Pony Express National Historic Trail on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 2.

During the tour, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., BLM staff and Utah historians will guide participants across a landscape largely untouched since the trail’s creation in 1860.

The tour will begin at the Home Depot parking lot located at 222 E. 2400 North, Tooele, and return to the Wasatch Front via I-80. Numerous stops will allow participants to visit Pony Express Station ruins and view traces of the trails.

The Pony Express operated from 1860-61 as a high-speed postal service, delivering letters from Missouri to California in only 10 days. This historic route across Utah’s western desert has a rich and diverse background that also includes the trail-blazing fur trader Jedediah Smith, early Utah pioneers, Army expeditions, the first Overland Trail stagecoach, the transcontinental telegraph, California-bound emigrants and the Lincoln Highway. Tour participants will learn about the unfamiliar and often overlooked details of what is simply referred to today as the Pony Express Trail.

Sign-up is limited to the first 15 cars. Backcountry travel will be on a gravel road; a well-maintained vehicle with good tires and a spare is necessary. For more details and to sign up for the tour, contact BLM outdoor recreation planner Ray Kelsey no later than Friday, May 25, by phone at 801-977-4300 or email at rkelsey@blm.gov.