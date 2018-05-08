HANKSVILLE, Wayne County — The Hanksville-Burpee Dinosaur Quarry will offer free 30-45 minute guided tours during the weeks of May 21, June 4 and June 10.

The tours will take place Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. No tours will occur on Sunday or during the week of May 28.

The tours are part of a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management Henry Mountains Field Station and the Burpee Museum of Rockford, Illinois. Tour group size is limited to 25 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Education staff from the Burpee Museum will lead the tours with a focus on introducing youth to an active dinosaur excavation site, the geology of the area and paleontology of the latest Jurassic period of Utah. Burpee Museum has conducted excavations at the site for many years to support long-term research initiatives, provide public access and deliver educational and recreational opportunities.

Adventurers may use brochures at the site for self-guided tours. The quarry site is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Hanksville and is about a 30-minute drive from state Route 24. Visitors should travel in high-clearance vehicles due to unimproved road conditions.

For more information, stop by the Henry Mountains Field Station at 380 S. 100 West in Hanksville or call 435-542-3461.