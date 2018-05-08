Chip Gaines decided to run a marathon now that he’s done filming “Fixer Upper.”

But that doesn’t mean he left his tool belt at home.

According to USA Today, Gaines ran the Silo District Marathon Sunday while wearing a tool belt. The marathon took place in Waco, Texas, which had temperatures close to 87 degrees.

Joanna Gaines captured her husband Chip’s finish at the marathon in an Instagram post.

“Couldn’t be prouder of you,” she wrote. “You did it!”

Others captured photos of Chip running with the belt latched around his waist, too.

“They show Gaines decked out in a what appears to be a leather belt with attachments that dangled nearly to his knees. It was supported by two thick suspender straps,” according to USA Today.

Chip Gaines ran his first marathon — in his tool belt! https://t.co/vqjfe4c35O — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2018

Chip Gaines finishes first his marathon — in a tool belt #news pic.twitter.com/W0suvfNEfS — Jon Urbana (@jonurbana1) May 8, 2018

As the Waco Tribune-Herald reported, Gaines pledged to run the marathon with the funds he raised going to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which seeks out cures for rare cancers.

Gaines said in a post for the Gaines' Magnolia blog that he met a woman named Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, a professional runner who battled a form of adenoid cystic carcinoma, who inspired him to run.

“After hearing Gabe’s story, I realized two things: I didn’t want to spend another second standing on the sidelines,” Chip wrote. “And secondly, given what she’s gone through, I didn’t have any excuse not to give this a shot. So I committed.”

Gaines’ preparation for the race was long documented among running magazines, including Runner’s World, which interviewed Gaines back in March.

Gaines said he enjoyed sharing his preparation and training.

“It’s been exciting,” Gaines told Runner’s World. “I like sharing it. I’ve always pushed people to chase their goals, no matter how big, and it’s about time I put my money where my mouth is. Hopefully this all convinces someone else to do something they think is impossible. That’d make it all worth it for me.”