KAYSVILLE — A retired fire chief put his training to work Monday, rescuing a neighbor family's dog and helping prevent damage to their belongings as a fire spread from their garage up to a second story.

Former Kaysville Fire Chief Brett Larkin said the blaze was small and contained to the back of his neighbors' garage when he and his wife called 911.

Larkin knocked on the door of the home at 1900 East and 1100 South in Kaysville, then went inside when no one answered, he said.

He checked out the home, finding a dog but no people inside. He gave the dog to a neighbor boy to watch and went back inside to shut doors in the home in an attempt slow the fire's progress.

"I hope it helped," Larkin said.

By the time he left the house, flames had engulfed the garage and had moved up to the second floor of the home, he said. He heard two propane tanks explode.

"It was really ripping at that point," Larkin said. He is accustomed to making such checks, he said, but not without the proper gear, including air packs and a hose.

Crews from Kaysville, Layton and Farmington battled the fire Monday afternoon, said Paul Erickson, current Kaysville fire chief.

"Everybody got out safely and we saved the majority of the structure," he said.

Erickson said investigators were still working to pinpoint the cause of the fire and a cost estimate on the damage.