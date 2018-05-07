SALT LAKE CITY — Officers who were called to do a welfare check found a female dead in her Salt Lake City home Monday.

Salt Lake police gave few details Monday afternoon on the death they say was a homicide. No arrest has been made in the case.

"It's still very early in the investigation. Detectives are working on developing leads," Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer told reporters.

Officers responded to the home at 1650 W. 500 North about 3 p.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor who was concerned, Shearer said. Evidence suggests the death happened recently, he added.

He declined to give the female's age or say how she died.

Police dogs Monday afternoon were searching the neighborhood to develop a track and find evidence or possible suspects, Shearer said.