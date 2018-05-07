SALT LAKE CITY — Pulled from her bed at gunpoint by a young man accused of breaking into her home and holding her hostage, a 100-year-old grandmother testified in court Monday that she was not afraid.

"To begin with, I told him I couldn't hear very well. So he talked nice and loud," Doris Wasden recalled, chuckling. "He was close to me and I wasn't very afraid of him. He put his hand on my little dog that was on my bed."

The man who prosecutors say held Wasden hostage, Freddy Alexander Velasquez, 18, appeared in 3rd District Court shackled and in a yellow Salt Lake County Jail jumpsuit. Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to several felony charges filed against him in connection with the Feb. 23 ordeal.

Wasden, who was days away from her 100th birthday when Velasquez allegedly held her hostage in her own home, took the witness stand Monday in order to preserve a record of her testimony in the case.

When a prosecutor asked Wasden to identify the man who entered her house that night, she replied that he had changed his hair style. She smiled, addressing a quiet Velasquez. "Well, I think so. Are you the same one?"

Wasden listened intently as attorneys asked her to recall what happened that night. Wearing glasses, a white sweater and headphones provided by the court to help her hear, she laughed at times when she could not remember the sequence of events.

Wasden said she awoke about midnight to the sound of what she thought was her sliding door slamming shut, and then watched a man enter her bedroom. She recounted that he grabbed her by the wrists "and just dropped me on the floor, on my bum, if that will help it."

Prosecutors' questions focused on Wasden's injuries, her home left in disarray and whether Velasquez tried to help her that evening. The defense sought to point out that Velasquez didn't try to hurt the now-centenarian.

"If anything he helped me, but I didn't need any help," Wasden said. "I handle myself better than that."

Wasden added that he asked her about car keys and she told him she was too old to drive. He entered and left her room several times over the course of four or five hours, carrying her walker away and then returning it, petting her Shih Tzu, Romeo, and eventually handing her a phone with a police officer on the other end, she said.

She spotted him carrying a gun at one point and said he seemed "in a hurry or something. … I told him he could go rest on the couch."

Wasden appeared surprised when Morgan Vedejs, deputy Salt Lake district attorney, showed her photos of her own bruised arms.

"His hands were tight and I bruise easily," Wasden said.

"Why didn't you try to leave? Do you know why?" Vedejs asked.

"I was home. Why should I leave?" Wasden quipped, drawing giggles from the courtroom gallery. She said she eventually used her walker to reach her door, and officers carried her away from the home.

Police said Velasquez allowed Wasden to leave and eventually found the car keys. When he went into the attached garage and tried to drive away, SWAT officers pounced.

Wasden has said she forgives Velasquez.

Officers had been looking for Velasquez, who was wanted on warrants, and spotted him outside a West Valley hotel. He ran while holding a gun, then fired a round into the back Wasden's patio door to gain entry, police said.

Defense attorney Rudy Bautista said after the hearing that his client didn't intend "to put anyone in fear. It wasn't his intent to harm anyone." He said the case is a symptom of "the classic mental health problem, when society doesn't want to pay. We have people who are paranoid, they're afraid."

Bryan Velasquez added that his brother "does have a big heart. That day was just a mistake. With Freddy, he's always been a caring person."

Third District Judge Amber Mettler also granted a request from the defense, ordering the Salt Lake County Jail to waive costs of Velasquez's medicine to stabilize his mood, treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and help him sleep.

Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and threat of terrorism, both second-degree felonies; discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and aggravated theft, all third-degree felonies; failing to stop for law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

Velasquez's next hearing is scheduled for June 15. The case was bound over for trial last month when Velasquez waived a preliminary hearing.