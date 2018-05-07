SALT LAKE CITY — Five American kestrels hatched recently in a nest box at the Nature Conservancy’s Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve, and the new chicks can be viewed through a live nest cam.

The female kestrel laid five eggs between April 3 and April 10, and after about a month of incubation, the chicks began hatching.

“We have more than 300 species of birds at the Great Salt Lake at different times of the year, migrating in and migrating out,” said Andrea Nelson, the Nature Conservancy’s Utah chapter community engagement manager, in a statement. “The kestrels are just a little — yet integral — part of this beautiful natural area.”

Chris Brown, the chapter’s stewardship director, said the Nature Conservancy set up the nest box equipped with a live camera at their preserve near the Great Salt Lake 12 years ago, where it's served as a home to several American kestrel pairs.

“When I’m working around their home, they start chattering loudly,” Brown said. “I think they’re asking me to be quiet or move away from their space.”

Scientists have reported declines in American kestrel populations in recent years, according to the Nature Conservancy’s blog. American kestrels are members of the falcon family and typically make their home in grasslands and wetlands.

The Nature Conservancy works to protect wetlands along the Great Salt Lake, which is one of the the western hemisphere’s most important stopovers for migrating birds, including American kestrels.