SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch says it's "ridiculous" that Sen. John McCain apparently doesn't want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” the Utah Republican told Politico, adding that he hopes McCain, R-Arizona, reconsiders his request.

Jennifer Rubin, a conservative Washington Post blogger, tweeted in response to the story, "Sen. Hatch, shut up."

Hatch's comments would represent the first criticism from a GOP colleague of McCain's reported decision to not have Trump attend his funeral, according to Politico.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that those close to McCain, who is battling brain cancer, have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not Trump, with whom McCain has had a rocky relationship.

Hatch said it was up to McCain whether to invite Trump, but said if he were in McCain's position, he would invite the president.

"Well, he's the president of the United States and he's a very good man. But it's up to (McCain). I think John should have his own wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends the funeral," he told Politico.

Hatch said he does not expect McCain to return to the Senate.

"That's what I've been told,” said Hatch, who is 84 and retiring after this year. “I don't know. I hope he does, I hope he can."