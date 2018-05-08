While I have consistently attended our neighborhood caucus meetings and served in an elected school board position for many years, I had never before sought to become a state delegate — until this year.

I have watched the yearslong, repeated debates about the paths to the Utah ballot that began with the first Count My Vote initiative in 2014. It sought to replace the caucus-convention route with a primary election through signature petitions.

By overwhelming majority votes later that year, the Utah Legislature adopted Senate Bill 54’s compromise that authorized both the convention and the signature routes to the ballot. Since then, I have favored this dual approach. The new and revised Count My Vote initiative affirms the SB54 compromise by preserving both routes.

I can’t complain about the litigation and the Keep My Voice initiative that have sought to reverse the SB54 compromise and remove the signature path to the ballot (efforts that have been unsuccessful). However, to the extent that these efforts have been taken with general party funding and identification but without broad party discussion and support, they contravene good democratic process.

For example, at our caucus meeting, Keep My Voice signs were placed at the front of the hall, petitions were circulated, and one person advocated for the initiative. When another participant sought to advocate for the competing Count My Vote initiative and its dual paths, he was told that the competing view could not be expressed. Informed neighborhood discussion was prevented.

The election process should do two things: First, engage and inform voters; and second, elect those who represent the majority view — the will of the people.

Generally, the caucus system does enhance grass-roots involvement, neighborhood discussions, vetting of candidates and a cheaper path to the ballot. In fact, as a first-time delegate, I have been moved by engaging with energized delegates in vetting candidates in various personal settings.

Signature gathering also contributes to voter engagement. When we’re approached by a signature gatherer, many of us will not sign unless we want to support, or at least consider, the particular issue or the candidate involved. Discussions in door entries and parking lots spur us to engage, deliberate and vote more.

More importantly, since the addition of the signature path, we have seen some candidates who failed to place highly at the convention but later received overwhelming support in the primary election and the general election. While the caucus-convention alternative has many benefits and should continue, the delegates sometimes fail to represent the will of the people.

Some convention-only (Keep My Voice) advocates maintain that the broader electorate is duped or uninformed, despite the ready availability of competing information, debates and Q&As in our webbed world. Presuming “to know best,” it’s worse when they use political procedures to stifle debate or push objectives that are not supported by fairness and consensus.

Several weeks ago, a small minority within the Republican Party’s State Central Committee hastily called a meeting and passed bylaw changes that would disqualify candidates in Congressional District 1 and District 2 who choose to gather signatures. In the recent Davis County Republican Convention, a legislative candidate who also gathered signatures received 66 percent of the delegate vote, but he needed 70 percent to bypass the primary, while his opponent (Phill Wright), a Keep My Voice leader who did not gather signatures, only would have needed 60 percent.

At the State Republican Convention two weeks ago, several Constitution and bylaw amendments were proposed to circumscribe what a minority group (or voice) can do without larger consensus. However, many procedural motions were made to delay, frustrate and ultimately block consideration of the amendments. Supporters of the unsuccessful Keep My Voice initiative now seek to get signers of the apparently successful Count My Vote initiative to remove their signatures.

We need democratic processes that engage and inform voters and then fairly represent their will.