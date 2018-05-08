What fabulous news that BYU Classical 89 radio will continue. We appreciate the reversal of their decision. I had intended to write an “Oh no, why?” letter, but now express my thanks.

We elderly folks who do not constantly play loud music from hand-held devices (probably don’t know how to use them anyway, or use ear buds emanating from them), mostly prefer music that emanates from normal-powered sounds at home or on vehicle radios. (We can also hear emergency sirens that may need to warn of a needed right-of-way, too).

In California from 1969 to 1976, I missed the station. While driving to Utah for visits, I couldn’t wait to be within range to tune in to Classical 89. My children grew up on it. I can still picture seeing in my rearview mirror the baby in her car seat mimic me as I’d be directing music while driving the station wagon.

Today, my children, and theirs also, appreciate the classics, too. Now that we at 75 and 85 are preparing for a road trip, we are thrilled knowing we can continue to enjoy Classical 89 forever. There was going to be no alternative for Utah. We appreciate BYU hearing our opinions. Now, enjoyment and education can continue to be gleaned from BYU’s Classical 89 radio station. Thanks, BYU Broadcasting, for continuing such worthwhile programming on the best classical radio station in the United States.

Nadine Allen

South Jordan