The Utah Legislature does many great things in overseeing and providing services that only government can. However, every once in a while, it does something that leaves everyone wondering "what were they thinking?"

The case in point this session is the bill dealing with public transportation. One provision in the bill leaves me and many others scratching our heads. Utah Transit Authority is the name we love, depend on, trust and want to keep. UTA says "Utah." The name change is like "throwing the baby out with the bath water." UTA is synonymous with Utah. Changing UTA to TDU (Transportation Debacle of Utah) or "Tuhduh" sounds like the botched punchline of a bad joke.

Another concern is the potential cost of the change. The estimate first reported to the media was $50 million. Proponents of the change are in denial over that amount but refuse to state an estimated cost themselves, suggesting that the amount may be even more than that. Repainting all the buses and trains, as well as replacing all the signs at bus stops, will be a staggering expense, so I would like to hear an estimate that we can record and hold them to.

Utah's Legislature does many good things, but this was certainly not its finest hour. Leave the UTA name alone and save the money.

Arthur Larsen

Salt Lake City