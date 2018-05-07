I believe the recent attention brought by the media to the unclean room at the Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs hospital casts an inaccurate picture. The hospital director was right in her statement that this incident was an aberration.

I am a Korean War veteran who has been receiving my health care at that facility for nearly 20 years, averaging about four appointments per year. I have visited the emergency room twice and been admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment following both those visits. I have always been treated with respect, concern for my condition and professionalism. I have never witnessed anything approaching what the media presented.

I have also accompanied my wife as she has been treated by physicians and hospitals outside the Veterans Affairs system and have observed that her wait time in scheduling appointments with various specialists has exceeded mine, and that her wait time for regularly scheduled appointments is often longer than mine. The Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs hospital is doing an excellent job.

Donald Curtis

Bountiful