SANDY — "Star Wars" fans can enjoy a free tour of a Millennium Falcon interior replica at the Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons in Sandy May 18 through May 20.

The replica will be modeled after the interior set seen in the upcoming prequel, "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"Once again, the Force is strong for Utah 'Star Wars' fans," said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres, in a press release. "We are thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of this iconic ship from the 'Star Wars' galaxy."

Sandy's Megaplex Theatres is one of four stops in the United States for the Millennium Falcon Experience tour. The exhibit is constructed by fans.

Tour tickets are provided on a first come, first served basis during hours of operation, which are:

• Friday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens in theaters May 24.