About once a week, 4-year-old Austin Perine of Birmingham, Alabama, dresses up in a superhero cape and delivers chicken sandwiches to the homeless, CBS Evening News reported.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Austin told CBS.

According to CBS, when Austin first learned that people were homeless, he asked his parents to dedicate all his allowance and money they’d spend on toys to buy chicken sandwiches to donate.

After every sandwich he hands out, Austin tells the recipient, “don’t forget to show love.” Austin also introduces himself as “President Austin.” According to TJ Perine, Austin’s father, Austin believes it’s the president’s job to help feed the homeless.

“Feeding the homeless is the highlight of my life,” Austin said.

According to Austin’s Twitter profile, he’s working to establish a facility to continue fighting hunger. He wants to expand to every state.

Watch the full story here.