SALT LAKE CITY — KUER, FM 90.1, Utah’s statewide NPR affiliate, has hired veteran investigative journalist Andrew Becker to direct its newsroom.

Becker spent more than a decade covering border, homeland and national security issues, most recently for the Center for Investigative Reporting + Reveal in the San Francisco Bay area.

His stories have ranged from corruption and the expanding use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles along the U.S.-Mexico border to the militarization of police and the intersection of politics and policy related to immigration, terrorism and drug trafficking.

Becker’s reporting has also appeared in the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, Newsweek, the Daily Beast, Mother Jones and on National Public Radio and PBS’s “Frontline,” among others. His work has spurred congressional action, been cited in U.S. Supreme Court and U.S. District Court briefs, resulted in White House meetings and highlighted by John Oliver on “Last Week Tonight.”

Julia Ritchey, KUER’s managing editor, will continue in her leadership role in the newsroom.