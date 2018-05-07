TOOELE — Starting pay for teachers would be increased $5,000 under a tentative agreement between the Tooele County School District and the Tooele Education Association.

The agreement, yet-to-be ratified by the school board and teachers' association, would increase starting pay to $42,000 annually up from $37,000.

The increase was made possible, in part, by a property tax increase approved by Tooele County voters in November.

All certified educators will receive a minimum $5,000 raise under the proposed agreement. Additionally, certified educators who have worked at least six years for the Tooele County School District will receive an additional $2,000.

“Keeping promises is important. We have great staff in this district. This is a great next step for Tooele County School District and will help us to be more competitive with teacher salaries in Utah,” said Superintendent Scott Rogers.

The tentative agreement also includes establishing committees to look at “best practices” for student cellphone use, physical activity and other issues.

“We really appreciate the collaborative efforts between the Tooele Education Association and Tooele County School District administration," said Rick Harrison, teacher association vice president.

"We also thank our board of education for making improved employee compensation a priority. This would not be possible without great community support and approval of the voted levy. We have been working hard on this for the last several years. Thank you, Tooele County residents!”