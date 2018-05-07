ROOSEVELT — A Duchesne County School District employee has been charged with planning to rape a child.

Darin Ace Thomas, 48, of Roosevelt, was charged Friday in 8th District Court with conspiracy to commit rape of a child and conspiracy to commit sodomy on a child, first-degree felonies; conspiracy to have unlawful sexual activity with a minor and two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree felonies; and patronizing a prostitute, a class A misdemeanor.

Thomas "was participating in prostitution" and would request from a woman, who is not named, "that she find minors to participate," according to charging documents.

Thomas was also seen watching child pornography on his laptop, the charges state.

Undercover officers investigating the case used the woman's cellphone to pose as her, according to court documents. Through messaging, Thomas "tells me to come make some money, $100 for everything," the officer wrote in the charges.

Thomas also told the woman that he wanted to have sex with two girls, ages 13 and 16, that he believes are with the woman, the charges state.