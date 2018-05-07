The Force is strong with a pair of Utah twins born last Friday.

The Weber County twins were born on May 4, also known as "Star Wars Day," or May the Fourth (as in the famous Star Wars quote, “May the Force be with you”).

Oh, and they were named after Luke and Leia.

According to The Associated Press, Kendall and Ross Robbins named their children Rowan Luke and Kai Leia, their middle names serving as a reference to the famous Star Wars characters Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa.

Robbins said “as soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right.”

The couple decorated the nursery at their home with a "Star Wars" theme.

KSTU-TV (Fox 13) first reported the story.

According to KXAN-TV, Ross Robbins wore a Darth Vader T-shirt to the hospital, which read, “I am your father.”

Luke originally learned that Darth Vader was his father in "The Empire Strikes Back." It wasn't until the next film, "Return of the Jedi," that Luke learned he had a twin sister, Leia.

In "Revenge of the Sith," "Star Wars" fans saw the birth of Luke and Leia.

"Star Wars" has often influenced baby names. According to SyFy Wire, there has been a 700 percent increase in kids named Luke since 1977 when the original "Star Wars" was released. About 9,930 total children were named Luke in 2016.

In 2016, about 303 kids were named after Anakin Skywalker. Meanwhile, 1,005 baby girls were named Leia and 63 were named Rey, according to SyFy Wire.

A 2017 list of baby names from the Social Security Administration found the name Kylo — a reference to Kylo Ren from “The Force Awakens” — rose to within the top 1,000 names for the first time.