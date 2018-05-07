SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning motorists of lane closures and detours as work begins on road reconstruction projects at the University of Utah.

North Campus, South Campus and Mario Capecchi drives will be reconstructed or resurfaced to repair damage, improve safety and add bicycle improvements. The project is closely coordinating with the U. and area hospitals to help reduce impacts and keep traffic moving.

Closures and construction on North Campus Drive will run to mid-June. The road will be closed to regular traffic between the Rio Tinto Kennecott Mechanical Engineering Building and Mario Capecchi Drive to maintain safe emergency access to hospitals and safety for crews working in the area. The open, eastbound lane will be reserved for emergency access to the hospitals.

All regular traffic and nonemergency vehicles will need to use alternative routes to access campus, including: 500 South, South Campus Drive, Foothill Drive and Mario Capecchi Drive. UTA buses and campus shuttles will be detoured off North Campus Drive during construction.

Construction and closures on Mario Capecchi and South Campus Drives will take place once North Campus Drive reopens. For more details about the project visit udot.utah.gov/go/campusdrive or call the project via the hotline at 888-556-0232 or email at campusdrive@utah.gov.

For a complete list of Utah Transit Authority bus detours, log on to rideuta.com.