SALT LAKE CITY — For moms in the thick of binkies and bottles, Lego-strewn floors, crayon-scribbled notes, piles of laundry and the incessant call of “Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom,” Utah-based singer-songwriter Cheri Magill has a message: You are not alone.

“Motherhood is amazing, and it’s such an amazing journey to go through, but it’s also really, really hard,” Magill said in an interview with the Deseret News.

With three kids ages 4 to 10 years old, Magill knows the simultaneous joy and insecurity that often comes with raising children and has turned her experiences into an album targeted toward mothers, “Tour Guide,” which was released May 4.

“I want (moms) to feel a healing power from this CD and a joy from this CD,” said Magill, 38. "Sometimes when I feel like I’m losing my joy in motherhood a little bit, I find that if I can go back to those really special moments … I can feel that fire again (and) it kind of refuels me.”

The 10 songs on Magill’s new CD take listeners through some of those special moments — bedtime stories, first steps, snuggles and being a “tour guide” as children learn and grow — but she also doesn’t shy away from highlighting the hard moments, too, as in the song “Still”:

“The silence strings my doubts along, I think I’m doing all of this wrong / I want to take back the words that flew, I’m still learning the things I’m trying to teach you / And yet you shout my name when I walk through the door, You hold me just as tightly as before / Despite my fears and flaws, I know you will love me still.”

Magill, who said music has almost always been a part of her life, grew up in Wisconsin and moved to Utah to study music at Brigham Young University. After graduating college, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Portugal and recorded two CDs — “Ready” in 2004 and “Chasing Yesterday” in 2007 — but set aside her work as a musician shortly after the birth of her first child.

Provided by Cheri Magill Singer-songwriter Cheri Magill Heaton with her three children, who served as the inspiration for some of her songs on her new album, "Tour Guide."

“She wanted to make sure she was doing any and everything she could as a mother,” explained Jeff Heaton, Magill’s husband. “She wanted to be fully engaged in motherhood.”

“For my personality and the way that it works for me, I didn’t feel like at that point in time that I could do both (motherhood and music) well,” said Magill, emphasizing that every mother’s journey is different. “I feel like it’s not even so much just the time but the space that things take up in my head, and I’m just the type of person who would rather do one or two things well than try to do a billion things and feel like I’m failing at a billion things.”

After a few years, Magill wanted an outlet for her creativity but didn’t feel like it was the right time to pursue music again. Instead, she started blogging in 2011 and created the blog I Am Momma Hear Me Roar, where she shared about her life as a mom as well as DIY projects. At its peak, the blog had 1 million page views a month, and its success led to Magill appearing on “The Martha Stewart Show.”

“Cheri is incredibly creative, and she’s happiest when she’s creating something, whether that’s her creating her blog, … writing music … (or) coming up with a new way to help teach our children a principle,” Heaton said.

But with the birth of their third child, which Magill and Heaton knew would be their last, Magill again felt she needed to focus solely on mothering and set blogging aside in 2013.

“That just really hit me that this is it, so I stepped back from the blogging to just enjoy some time and after a couple years of that, I started feeling again (that) I’d love to have something that’s mine … and I started to write music,” said Magill, who lives in Sandy with her family.

She started by writing a song for each of her three children — which eventually became songs on her new CD — and then expanded to writing songs for moms. As she did so, she noticed that the market doesn’t have a lot of mom-specific music.

“There’s kids music that you listen to to keep your kids happy in the car and sometimes those can be pretty obnoxious,” Magill said, laughing as she remembered listening to the same songs on repeat for her children. “… So I thought it would be awesome if there was something that really connected and was for moms but could still be enjoyed by kids — something that would keep both people happy in the car.”

And, from Heaton’s perspective, Magill is perfectly qualified to create such music.

Provided by Cheri Magill Singer-songwriter Cheri Magill of Sandy released a CD, "Tour Guide," with songs for moms May 4.

“She went through a season where … (her focus) was the changing of the diapers and the feeding of the baby and the burping, which is a full-time job,” Heaton said. “Really, because of that, that has now translated into her being able to make this music about motherhood. I mean, what better person to sing about the highs and the lows of being a mother?”

Magill worked with music producer Cason Cooley, who has also produced albums for Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Rector and JJ Heller, in Nashville, Tennessee, and said one of her primary influences for the sound of her album is Regina Spektor.

“I love how she has this energy and a little bit of funkiness, … just that kind of fun-loving vibe and creativity in her music, and I really wanted to channel that with these songs,” she said.

Magill’s hope for her album is that all mothers — stay-at-home moms, single moms, moms who work full time and every other scenario — find a bit of themselves in the songs.

In the bridge of the song “Still” is a phrase she feels sums it all up: “Losing my mind, finding my soul, stretching my heart, making me whole.”

“This journey, I think, as a mom has stretched me so much. It’s stretched my capacity to love, stretched the amount of time I spend crying, and it’s stretched everything, but at the same time, I feel like it’s this journey that’s making me a better person, making me whole and bringing this wholeness to my life that I never had or would have had otherwise,” Magill said. “It’s incredible.”