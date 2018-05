HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Utah Department of Transportation officials have announced that state Route 39, the Monte Cristo Highway, is expected to open Friday, May 25.

Crews are currently clearing snow from the road, which remains closed to all traffic between milepost 37 and milepost 56. Once the roadway is cleared, officials say it will need to dry for several days before being opened to traffic.

The roadway is closed each fall due to heavy winter snow.