The latest trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” pays homage to a classic Star Wars scene.

The trailer shows Chewbacca playing a game of Dejarik (space chess) with Woody Harrelson’s character Beckett. Chewbacca, failing to take the loss with grace, slams his fists down on the board, which leads to Harrelson's quip about how the pieces are holograms.

Watch the trailer, called “Ride,” below.

If this at all sounds familiar, it’s because it’s an almost shot-for-shot remake of a scene in “A New Home,” which includes Chewbacca expressing frustration with C3PO and R2D2 while playing Dejarik on the Millenium Falcon.

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) advises both droids to let Chewbacca win because Wookiees have been known to pull people’s arms out of their sockets when they lose.

Looks like we’re going to get an early look at Chewbacca’s poor sportsmanship in the new film.