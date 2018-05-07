More videos from the Kilauea volcano eruption have begun to surface online.

According to USA Today, the Big Island volcano destroyed at least 26 homes over the weekend with more than 1,700 people evacuating the area.

Some residents, like Greg Chunn, have chosen to stay behind to watch the event unfold, though.

“How can I walk away from this?” Chunn said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Media members and locals took to social media to share new videos of the lava spewing into the streets. On Friday, videos showed the immediate aftermath of the volcano’s eruption.

But these new videos are “like the scene out of an apocalyptic movie,” one Houston journalist wrote on Twitter.

Have you seen this? It looks like the scene out of an apocalyptic movie: lava slowly creeps toward a car before devouring it. This is video from #Hawaii, where #Kilauea's eruption could last "for weeks or months." #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/nKwdAf3c6R — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) May 7, 2018

See more videos and photos below.

At least 26 homes destroyed by lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (IG - dbphotogallery) pic.twitter.com/yk8uLZXXEu — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 7, 2018

WATCH: This fissure from the #Kilauea #Volcano eruption is spewing #lava and molten rock. The sound was unexpectedly thunderous. One of the most amazing things I’ve ever experienced. pic.twitter.com/G27LXE2Vvq — Stephanie Elam (@StephanieElam) May 5, 2018

#Lava runs through the streets in #Kilauea. Over a thousand people have been evacuated and dozens of homes have been destroyed. AND there is no sign of the threat slowing down. pic.twitter.com/NQOllU5c00 — AMHQ (@AMHQ) May 7, 2018

The eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has forced about 1,700 residents to evacuate https://t.co/5qtOZCszG6 pic.twitter.com/2ZXEg8n4yV — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 5, 2018

The destructive power of Kilauea is on display this morning in Leilani Estates, where at least one more home has been destroyed by lava. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect at this hour. LATEST: https://t.co/fPdIKDL0E3 pic.twitter.com/5P5MBcWyWc — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) May 5, 2018

WATCH: How molten lava slowly consumes everything in its path.

Since THU, 10 of Mt. Kilauea's volcanic fissures have opened & spread lava to

400k sq ft. @USGSVolcanoes says measured advance rates of lava can travel as fast as 5.8mi/HR to as slow as few hundred yds/hr or day. pic.twitter.com/msZ2fXtM0Q — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) May 7, 2018

Scary! Time Lapse of massive lava flow from the currently active Kilauea Hawaii volcano completely consuming a car! 🌋 🎥Brandon Clement pic.twitter.com/XFO5WpeI4R — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 7, 2018

According to CBS News, Kilauea has erupted often since 1983 and remains Hawaii’s most active volcano. The volcano almost covered an entire town, called Kalapana, nearly 30 years ago.