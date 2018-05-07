More videos from the Kilauea volcano eruption have begun to surface online.
According to USA Today, the Big Island volcano destroyed at least 26 homes over the weekend with more than 1,700 people evacuating the area.
Some residents, like Greg Chunn, have chosen to stay behind to watch the event unfold, though.
"How can I walk away from this?" Chunn said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Media members and locals took to social media to share new videos of the lava spewing into the streets. On Friday, videos showed the immediate aftermath of the volcano’s eruption.
But these new videos are “like the scene out of an apocalyptic movie,” one Houston journalist wrote on Twitter.
See more videos and photos below.
According to CBS News, Kilauea has erupted often since 1983 and remains Hawaii’s most active volcano. The volcano almost covered an entire town, called Kalapana, nearly 30 years ago.