MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Greater sage-grouse plans get a do-over — One of the most controversial birds in the Western U.S. continues to receive millions of dollars in support.

Hundreds of bills become new laws. Here’s what that means for you

Hundreds of bills will become law Tuesday. Many of them were passed during the Utah Legislature's 2018 session.

Now, thanks to the Deseret News, you can see how these laws will affect your life. You can filter the laws by eight categories, including community, health, government, quality of life, safety, finances, schools and miscellaneous.

Jazz fall behind 3-1 in playoffs series

The Houston Rockets defeated the Utah Jazz 100-87 Sunday night, increasing their series lead in the Western Conference semifinals to 3-1, according to the Deseret News.

The Rockets stalled a late Utah rally to secure the win.

Chris Paul, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday, combined with James Harden for 51 points.

“We just tried to be aggressive on both ends,” Paul said. “We knew they were going to play a lot better than they did Game 3, and we just tried to sustain it all game.”

Donovan Mitchell led the way for Utah with 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

No name change for UTA yet

The Utah Transit Authority won’t show off its name change right away, according to the Deseret News.

On Tuesday, a law will go into effect that changes the UTA to Transit District of Utah.

But “the UTA name will still appear on buses, light rail and commuter trains, as well as signs and tickets,” according to the Deseret News.

UTA communications director Andrea Packer said it will take time to implement the name change.

"On Tuesday, May 8, the public is not going to see anything different," Packer said. "We are obligated to comply with SB136, but the bill language does allow the name change to be implemented over time."

Hawaii volcano eruption destroys 26 homes

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption last week has led to 26 destroyed homes, according to USA Today.

More than 1,700 people have been evacuated from their homes. Scientists told USA Today these people may not be allowed to return home for quite some time.

Lava continues to spew out through the community. Fire officials said they saw the lava gobble up a single-story home during a routine sweep of the area.

Some residents, like Greg Webber, have decided to stick around.

“I won’t leave until it’s an inch from my house,” he said. “I’ve been through this a million times.”

