The National Transportation Safety Board released a video this week that showed how close an Air Canada plane came to crashing into another airline last year at San Francisco International Airport.

According to The Mercury News, the footage shows the Air Canada jet almost landing on top of four other passenger jets on July 7, 2017. The plane came within 5 feet of a Philippine Airlines plane sitting on the taxiway.

Watch the footage below.

Aviation experts said the crash would “have led to one of the worst aviation disasters in history with the fully loaded planes carrying upward of 1,000 passengers and crew,” according to The Mercury News.

The NTSB said the plane’s crew felt fatigued during the flight, which left Toronto with 135 passengers and five crew members on board, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In fact, the pilot had flown a round-trip flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York the night before, which “threw off his sleep cycle a little bit,” according to the Chronicle.

“No conclusions about how or why the overflight occurred should be drawn from the information in the docket, as the investigation is ongoing,” the NTSB stated. “Analysis, findings, recommendations and probable cause determinations related to the incident will be issued by the NTSB at a later date.”

The NTSB also noted that one of the crew members had been denied twice for promotion, while another pilot at the airport felt concerned about the bright lights from construction.

Airliner crews sent a statement to investigators explaining what they saw as the plane crept toward the taxiway, according to KQED.

For example, United Airlines Flight 1, commanded by Capt. Keith Freeberg, noticed the plane “aiming at us.”

"Where's that guy going? He's on the taxiway,” Freeberg asked the controller on duty.

According to The Bay Area News Group’s Matthias Gafni, the Federal Aviation Administration has added new rules for flights landing in a similar scenario.

“Since the close call, the FAA no longer allows visual approaches for aircraft approaching SFO at night with an adjacent parallel runway closed, according to spokesman Ian Gregor,” Gafni reported.

“When these conditions prevail, our controllers (will) issue pilots Instrument Landing System approaches or satellite-based approaches, which help pilots line up for the correct runway,” Gregor said in the article.