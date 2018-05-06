FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — Police with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI agents were searching Sunday for a man suspected in a "shooting incident" in the Fort Duchesne area.

Police were still searching for the suspect, Bradley James Moore, as of 6 p.m. Sunday, Bureau of Indian Affairs officials said in a Facebook post.

Officers had been searching "all day" through the Fort Duchesne and surrounding areas, as well as the Yellowstone Indian Bench area based on a reported sighting of the subject, according to the post.

Moore is described as 32 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Police said Moore, who fled on foot, is considered "armed and dangerous." They urged residents in the area to keep doors locked and call 911 if they see him.

Police did not release any details about the shooting incident.

— Katie McKellar