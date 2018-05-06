SIGURD, Sevier County — Eight people were hospitalized Sunday after a trailer carrying hay bales tipped and rolled, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. near the town of Sigurd on state Route 24 as a pickup truck pulling a fifth-wheel trailer loaded with hay bales was driving northbound, UHP reported.

The hay bales were insufficiently secured to the trailer and began to shift, causing the trailer to tip, according to UHP. As the trailer rolled, it impacted two vehicles heading south.

Both vehicles had four occupants, and all eight were injured and transported by ambulance to Sevier Valley Hospital, UHP said.

Two people who were most severely injured were later flown to trauma centers by medical helicopter, UHP reported.

State Route 24 was temporarily closed while patients were transported and the trailer was removed.

Troopers warned drivers to use caution while traveling through the area, noting that the hay that had been scattered along the shoulder and may attract wildlife such as deer or elk.

Troopers also encouraged drivers to properly secure all cargo.

"It will never hurt to add an additional strap, tarp, or rope to be 100 percent certain the load will not shift or fall," UHP said in a news release.

— Katie McKellar