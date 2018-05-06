SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after police say she was hit by a car in Salt Lake City.

The woman was crossing the street near 1830 S. 700 East at about 9:30 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 700 East, Salt Lake Police Lt. Mark Buhman said.

The woman — whose age was not known Sunday — had substantial injuries, including a broken leg and a head injury, and was in critical condition as of Saturday night, Buhman said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her was an adult male who stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Buhman said.

— Katie McKellar