COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A man was hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday morning after he was hit by a truck, police say.

Police suspect the 46-year-old man was intoxicated when he was hit, Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. JD Pazoi said.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m., Pazoi said, when the man stepped into the street to cross near La Cresta Drive and Highland Drive.

Pazoi said a couple of cars were able to dodge the man, but a third vehicle traveling north on Highland Drive struck him with its side-view mirror.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition with injuries to his face, such as missing teeth, Pazoi said.

The sergeant said the man does have a history of crossing streets while intoxicated.

The driver of the truck that struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Pazoi said.