OGDEN — A man shot his neighbor's dog after he was attacked in his backyard Sunday morning, police say.

The incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. near the 700 block of Ogden Avenue when the neighbor's dog came into the man's backyard and attacked him, according to Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr.

The man then shot the dog, Farr said.

The man suffered minor injuries, which were treated at the scene by medical personnel, Farr said.

The dog was transported to local animal treatment center, Farr said. The condition of the dog was unknown Sunday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation to determine whether the man shot the dog as an act of self-defense, Farr said.