EPHRAIM — A drunken driver crashed into an Ephraim ambulance Saturday night, causing the ambulance to roll and two emergency medical technicians inside to suffer minor injuries, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. about three miles north of Ephraim, when the driver of an SUV drove through a stop sign on state Route 132 and struck the ambulance broadside as it was traveling south on state Route 89, according to a news release from UHP.

The impact caused the ambulance to roll, and two EMTs in the back of the ambulance who were not wearing seat belts suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening, including a possible broken bone, UHP reported.

The driver of the SUV — Bernabe Castro Guillen, 63, of Ogden — was not wearing his seat belt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his chest, UHP said.

Guillen and the injured EMTs were transported a hospital in fair condition, police said. Both a passenger in Guillen's SUV and the driver of the ambulance were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

During their investigation of the crash, troopers determined Guillen had been drinking. Possible charges for driving under the influence are being screened, UHP reported.